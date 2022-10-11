Home Nation

Kashmiri separatist leader Altaf Ahmad Shah dies of cancer at AIIMS Delhi

Shah, a resident of Soura locality of Srinagar, was arrested on July 25, 2017 with six others, facing trial in an alleged terror funding case probed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Published: 11th October 2022 11:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2022 11:09 AM   |  A+A-

Kashmiri separatist leader Altaf Ahmad Shah with daughter Ruwa Shah

Kashmiri separatist leader Altaf Ahmad Shah with daughter Ruwa Shah (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Kashmiri separatist leader Altaf Ahmad Shah, the son-in-law of the late Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani, died of cancer at the AIIMS here early Tuesday, days after he was taken to the hospital from the Tihar Jail on the orders of Delhi High Court. He was 66.

"We were informed about Abu's passing away late last night," his daughter Ruwa Shah told PTI.

In a tweet, she said Shah breathed his last at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, "As a prisoner"

Shah, a resident of Soura locality of Srinagar, was arrested on July 25, 2017 with six others, facing trial in an alleged terror funding case probed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

On October 5, the Delhi High court has ordered his shifting to the AIIMS Delhi for appropriate treatment after he was stated to have been diagnosed with cancer.

Shah told the court he was receiving treatment for certain serious ailments at the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital (RML) but it was recently revealed he was suffering from the last stage renal cancer.

While claiming the RML does not have the adequate facility to treat renal cancer, he prayed he be allowed to be shifted to the AIIMS or Apollo Hospital for urgent treatment.

Shah is survived by wife, son and two daughters.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AIIMS NIA Altaf Ahmad Shah Ruwa Shah
India Matters
Former cricketer Roger Binny (Photo | PTI)
Roger Binny to replace Ganguly as BCCI president, Shah to remain secretary
Justice DY Chandrachud (File Photo | PTI)
CJI Lalit recommends Justice Chandrachud's name as his successor
Enforcement Directorate
ED arrests TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in teachers' recruitment scam
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Plea on hate speeches perhaps may be right in saying entire atmosphere is getting sullied, says SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp