'Resolved Kashmir issue by following Patel's values', says PM Modi

By Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: Launching a veiled attack on Pandit Nehru, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that while Sardar Patel resolved issues of the merger of erstwhile princely states, Kashmir was handled by “one person” and the issue remained unresolved.

Modi was addressing a Jan Vishwas Sammelan of BJP in Anand district of Gujarat, ahead of the Assembly polls in the state due to take place this year-end. Modi added that he was able to resolve the long-pending Kashmir issue as he is walking in the footsteps of Sardar Patel.

“Sardar saheb persuaded all the princely states to merge with India. But another person handled this one issue of Kashmir,” Modi said, without naming Nehru. “Many times people say that Modi does good work in Delhi. Don’t they say so? It is not Modi who is doing it.

As I am following the footsteps of Sardar saheb, I have values of the land of Sardar and that was the reason I resolved the problem of Kashmir and paid true tributes to Sardar Patel,” Modi said.

