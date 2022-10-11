Home Nation

Return to talks, says India as Russia goes into revenge mode

Russia’s latest attack on multiple Ukrainian cities including Kyiv is seen as a retaliation for the recent explosion of a key bridge linking Russia to Crimea.

Published: 11th October 2022 07:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2022 07:36 AM   |  A+A-

Russia Flag

Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | AP)

By Yeshi Seli
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India on Monday expressed its deep concern over the escalation of the Ukraine conflict and called for an immediate cessation of hostilities as Russia launched its biggest air strike since the war started, killing at least 11 people and injuring dozens more. 

“Escalation of hostilities is in no one’s interest. We urge an urgent return to the path of diplomacy and dialogue. India stands ready to support all such efforts aimed at de-escalation,’’ said Arindam Bagchi, spokesperson, Ministry of External Affairs.

In view of rising tensions, the Indian embassy in Kyiv on Monday issued an advisory asking Indian citizens to avoid all non-essential travel to and within Ukraine and suggesting they follow the safety and security guidelines issued by the local authorities. 

“The Kyiv regime, by its actions, has actually put itself on the same level as international terrorist groups, and with the most odious of those. It is simply no longer possible to leave crimes of this kind without retaliation,” Putin said in an online broadcast. 

