Home Nation

Shinde faction gives EC peepal tree, sword, sun as its fresh choices for poll symbol

The interim order said the party name and symbol stand frozen till the dispute between the two factions on which is the real Shiv Sena is adjudicated by the EC.

Published: 11th October 2022 03:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2022 03:02 PM   |  A+A-

Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde. (Photo | PTI)

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena, the Eknath Shinde-led faction of the Shiv Sena, on Tuesday submitted its choice of three poll symbols to the Election Commission after its earlier choices were rejected by the poll panel.

Sources said the three symbols submitted by the Shinde group are 'peepal tree', sword and Sun. On Saturday, the EC had barred the Uddhav Thackeray and Shinde factions from using the party name and its 'bow and arrow' symbol for the November 3 Andheri East assembly bypoll.

The interim order said the party name and symbol stand frozen till the dispute between the two factions on which is the real Shiv Sena is adjudicated by the EC.

On Monday, the EC had allotted 'flaming torch' (mashaal) election symbol to the Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena and recognised it as 'ShivSena - Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray'.

It recognised the Shinde faction as 'Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena' (Balasaheb's Shiv Sena) but rejected 'trishul', 'gada' (mace) and 'rising sun' as its poll symbols.

Trishul and gada were rejected as they had religious connotation. The Thackeray faction too had given trishul and rising sun as its choices. Rising sun is the symbol of the DMK, a recognised state party.

The EC had then asked the Shinde faction to give fresh alternate symbols by Tuesday morning. Shinde had rebelled against Thackeray's leadership, claiming the support of 40 of the Shiv Sena's 55 MLAs and 12 of its 18 members in the Lok Sabha.

Following Thackeray's resignation as chief minister of the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress coalition, Shinde became chief minister with the support of the BJP.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shinde Poll symbol Peepal tree Sword Sun
India Matters
Former cricketer Roger Binny (Photo | PTI)
Roger Binny to replace Ganguly as BCCI president, Shah to remain secretary
Justice DY Chandrachud (File Photo | PTI)
CJI Lalit recommends Justice Chandrachud's name as his successor
Enforcement Directorate
ED arrests TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in teachers' recruitment scam
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Plea on hate speeches perhaps may be right in saying entire atmosphere is getting sullied, says SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp