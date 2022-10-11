Supreme Court posts Ukraine students plea for November 1, 2022 

Shruti Kakkar By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday posted the pleas filed by students who had returned from war torn Ukraine seeking permission to continue their medical education in India for November 1, 2022.

Senior Advocate Rajiv Dutta appearing for the students submitted before a bench led by Justice Hemant Gupta that a meeting had to be conducted wherein has to take decision.

“We’re waiting something positive may come. They have been informing but nothing is coming through. This is situation where we need their help,” he added.

Earlier while appreciating centre’s stand of introducing “Academic Mobility Programme” that would give almost 20k Ukraine returnees chance to continue their medical education in alternate universities of other compatible countries, it asked centre to develop a portal specifying requirements such as fees of college, seats available of these universities.

“You can develop a portal, give them the options so that the students can be transferred. We appreciate that India can’t accommodate 20/30k students and they will have to study outside India. It should be transparently available so that they can take up the course. One liasioning officer will go mad. What is the fee, colleges available, how many seats are available and which college,” a bench of Justices Hemant Gupta and Sudhanshu Dhulia said.

Court suggested this while considering the batch of pleas filed by students who had returned from Ukraine seeking to continue their medical education in India.

In its response, the Health Ministry had said that Ukraine returnees with “poor merit” could not be allowed to continue their education in India. The Centre had said that they will have to utilise the academic mobility programme proposed by Ukrainian universities that have already been “no objection” by National Medical Commission and Centre. It was also said that the programme would do justice to most of the aggrieved students and also protect the career of nearly 20,000 Indian students who had to be evacuated from war torn country.

