Home Nation

Supreme Court posts Ukraine students plea for November 1, 2022 

Court suggested this while considering the batch of pleas filed by students who had returned from Ukraine seeking to continue their medical education in India. 

Published: 11th October 2022 11:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2022 11:11 PM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)

By Shruti Kakkar
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday posted the pleas filed by students who had returned from war torn Ukraine seeking permission to continue their medical education in India for November 1, 2022. 

Senior Advocate Rajiv Dutta appearing for the students submitted before a bench led by Justice Hemant Gupta that a meeting had to be conducted wherein has to take decision. 

“We’re waiting something positive may come. They have been informing but nothing is coming through. This is situation where we need their help,” he added. 

Earlier while appreciating centre’s stand of introducing “Academic Mobility Programme” that would give almost 20k Ukraine returnees chance to continue their medical education in alternate universities of other compatible countries, it asked centre to develop a portal specifying requirements such as fees of college, seats available of these universities.

“You can develop a portal, give them the options so that the students can be transferred. We appreciate that India can’t accommodate 20/30k students and they will have to study outside India. It should be transparently available so that they can take up the course. One liasioning officer will go mad. What is the fee, colleges available, how many seats are available and which college,” a bench of Justices Hemant Gupta and Sudhanshu Dhulia said. 

Court suggested this while considering the batch of pleas filed by students who had returned from Ukraine seeking to continue their medical education in India. 

In its response, the Health Ministry had said that Ukraine returnees with “poor merit” could not be allowed to continue their education in India. The Centre had said that they will have to utilise the academic mobility programme proposed by Ukrainian universities that have already been “no objection” by National Medical Commission and Centre. It was also said that the programme would do justice to most of the aggrieved students and also protect the career of nearly 20,000 Indian students who had to be evacuated from war torn country. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Supreme Court students returned from ukriane
India Matters
Former cricketer Roger Binny (Photo | PTI)
Roger Binny to replace Ganguly as BCCI president, Shah to remain secretary
Chief Justice of India UU Lalit with Justice DY Chandrachud (Photo | Express)
CJI Lalit recommends Justice Chandrachud's name as his successor
Enforcement Directorate
ED arrests TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in teachers' recruitment scam
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Plea on hate speeches perhaps may be right in saying entire atmosphere is getting sullied, says SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp