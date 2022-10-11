Home Nation

T20 World Cup: INOX signs agreement with ICC, to live screen India matches in cinema halls

The excitement and emotions of the World Cup would add to this combination, resulting into a virtual treat for cricket lovers.

Published: 11th October 2022 07:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2022 07:54 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Leading multiplex chain INOX Leisure Ltd will live screen all matches to be played by India at the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 in its cinema halls across the country.

It has signed an agreement with the International Cricket Council (ICC) in this regard, INOX Leisure said in a statement.

INOX will showcase all group matches to be played by Team India, starting with their first match on October 23 against Pakistan, followed by the semi-finals and the final match.

"The live matches will be screened across INOX multiplexes in more than 25 cities," it said.

The eighth edition of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup commences from October 16, with the Super 12 stage kicking off on October 22. The final is scheduled on November 13 in Melbourne.

INOX Leisure Chief Operating Officer Anand Vishal said, "By screening cricket in cinemas, we are bringing together the thrill of the giant screen experience and thunderous sound with the most loved sport in our country, that is cricket.

The excitement and emotions of the World Cup would add to this combination, resulting into a virtual treat for cricket lovers.

INOX operates in 74 cities with 165 multiplexes, 705 screens and has a total seating capacity of 1.57 lakh seats across India.

Earlier this year in March, INOX Leisure and PVR had announced a merger to create the country's largest multiplex chain.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
INOX International Cricket Council ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022
India Matters
Former cricketer Roger Binny (Photo | PTI)
Roger Binny to replace Ganguly as BCCI president, Shah to remain secretary
Chief Justice of India UU Lalit with Justice DY Chandrachud (Photo | Express)
CJI Lalit recommends Justice Chandrachud's name as his successor
Enforcement Directorate
ED arrests TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in teachers' recruitment scam
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Plea on hate speeches perhaps may be right in saying entire atmosphere is getting sullied, says SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp