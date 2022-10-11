Home Nation

Two Pakistani fishermen apprehended by BSF off Gujarat coast

Published: 11th October 2022

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: The Border Security Force has apprehended two Pakistani fishermen from a creek area near the India-Pakistan border off the Kutch district coast in Gujarat, the BSF said on Tuesday.

The Air Force Station at Nalia in the district which continuously monitors the situation noticed a movement of six fishing boats along with fishermen in the general area of Harami Nala using an unmanned aerial vehicle at 11.40 am on Monday.

It alerted about the movement to the Bhuj BSF which immediately launched a special operation in the area, the BSF said in a statement.

"The Bhuj BSF immediately launched a special operation in the Harami Nala area spread over 900 sq km. So far, the BSF troops have apprehended two Pakistani fishermen and the operation is in progress," it said.

The fishermen have been identified as Yasin Sheikh (35) and Mohammad Sheikh (25), both residents of a village near the Zero Point area in Sujawal district of Pakistan, the BSF said.

The BSF had on August 5 apprehended a Pakistani fisherman and seized five boats from the same area.

While Indian fishermen are barred from entering the creek due to security reasons, those from Pakistan many a time enter the Indian waters in search of a better catch.

