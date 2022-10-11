Home Nation

Uttarakhand: BJP leader tells students, 'seduce Saraswati to perform well in studies'  

The advice from the former cabinet minister came at an event organised to mark International Day of the Girl Child in Haldwani on Tuesday.

Published: 11th October 2022 09:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2022 09:34 PM   |  A+A-

Hate speech

Image for representational purposes

By Narendra Sethi
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Former BJP minister Banshidhar Bhagat has once again landed in a row. This time around, he advised students to "seduce" Saraswati to perform well in their studies.

Addressing women and students at the function, MLA Banshidhar shared the "mantra of success" and advised students to seduce Saraswati. If you want to ask for power, seduce Durga. If you want money, then influence Lakshmi. Hearing this, the women and girls sitting in the hall were stunned.

The BJP MLA from Kaladhungi, who has always been in the eye of a storm with his statements, went on to add that Lord Shiva, has gone to the Himalayas and is lying in the cold. The snake is sitting on its head from above and water is flowing from above. At the same time, Lord Vishnu is hiding in the depths of the sea. These helpless people are not even able to talk to each other. After this statement of Banshidhar Bhagat, the women and girls sitting there started discussing various things.

