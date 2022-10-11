Home Nation

West Bengal CID quizzes BJP MLA in AIIMS-Kalyani recruitment case

The CID earlier questioned the BJP leader's daughter Maitri Dana, who was recruited at AIIMS-Kalyani.

By PTI

KOLKATA: BJP MLA Niladri Sekhar Dana appeared before the West Bengal CID on Tuesday morning for questioning in the alleged recruitment irregularities at AIIMS-Kalyani, a senior officer said.

Dana, the MLA of Bankura, reached the CID office in Bhabani Bhaban in south Kolkata around 11 am, he said.

It is alleged that he used his influence for his daughter's recruitment at the hospital in Nadia district.

The CID started the investigation after a complaint was filed by a job aspirant at the Kalyani police station.

Besides Dana, Union Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar, BJP MP Jagannath Sarkar, BJP MLA Bankim Chandra Ghosh and four others have been named in the police complaint.

