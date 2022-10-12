Centre clears names of two judges for CJs of Karnataka & J&K

Shruti Kakkar By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Justice Prasann Bhalachandra Varale of the Bombay High Court was on Tuesday elevated as the Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court, while Justice Ali Mohd Magrey of the Jammu and Kashmir HC was appointed its chief justice.

Currently, Justice Alok Aradhe is acting as the Acting Chief Justice of the Karnataka HC pursuant to Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi demitting office on July 2, 2022. Born on June 23, 1962, Justice Varale was enrolled as an advocate on August 12, 1985.

He joined the chamber of advocate SN Loya and practiced on the Civil & Criminal Side. He had also served as lecturer in Law at Ambedkar Law College, Aurangabad from 1990 to 1992 and worked as Assistant Government Pleader and Additional Public Prosecutor, High Court Bench at Aurangabad & Additional Standing Counsel for Union Of India. He was also elevated as judge of the Bombay HC on July 18, 2008.

The collegium had also recommended the transfer of Justice Dr S Muralidhar, presently serving as the Chief Justice of Orissa High Court, to the Madras High Court. However the same was held back by the government. Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, in a tweet, said:

“As per the constitutional provisions, Justice Pankaj Mithal is transferred to Rajasthan as Chief Justice of Rajasthan HC, Justice PB Varale is appointed as Chief Justice of Karnataka HC & Justice AM Magrey as Chief Justice of J&K & Ladakh HC. I extend best wishes to all of them”.

