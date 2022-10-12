Home Nation

Fruits of reservation not percolated to bottom of society: NHRC chief

Though India has many socio-economic welfare schemes, "reservation is still needed for upliftment", NHRC chairperson Justice (retd) Arun Kumar Mishra said.

NHRC chairperson Justice (retd) Arun Kumar Mishra.

NHRC chairperson Justice (retd) Arun Kumar Mishra. (Photo | NHRC India Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: NHRC chairperson Justice (retd) Arun Kumar Mishra on Wednesday said "fruits of reservation" had not "percolated to the bottom" of the society and emphasised on the need for reservation despite the governments running several socio-economic welfare schemes.

In his address at the National Human Rights Commission's (NHRC's) Foundation Day here, Mishra also pressed for urgent jail reforms.

On Delhi's pollution issue, the NHRC chief said the burning of stubble in nearby states "must stop at once" as a "grave violation" of right to clean air.

"Several measures have been taken for socio-economic and political upliftment of the marginalised sections. More affirmative action is needed. The time has come to clarify that unrepresented classes in services are provided reservation within the reserved category itself to ensure overall development, because fruits of reservation have not percolated to the bottom," he said.

Though India has many socio-economic welfare schemes, "reservation is still needed for upliftment", the NHRC chief added.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar was the chief guest at the event held at Dr Ambedkar International Centre here.

On Delhi's pollution issue, the NHRC chief said, "Every winter, Delhi is choked due to the burning of stubble in nearby states," he said and flagged that it as a "grave violation" of right to clean air and it endangered lives, and burning of stubble in nearby states "must stop at once".

Justice Mishra also flagged many other human rights-related issues associated with mental health institutions, pollution, human trafficking, and cyberspace among others.

"We must achieve gender equality and equality for all, particularly for women. They can't be deprived of civil liberties and rights under the guise of 'dharma' and customary practices. Without gender equality in all aspects, realisation of human rights will remain a distant dream," he said.

It is desirable to move in the direction of a Uniform Civil Code as envisaged in Article 44 of the Constitution, the NHRC chief said.

In his address, he also touched upon the cyberspace, saying it has "invaded human rights, including individual privacy, resulting in civil and human rights infringement".

"Ninety-six per cent of dark web of cyberspace has emerged as the most potent human and sex trafficking medium in the world. Trafficking of women and children, tribals and vulnerable sections must stop," he said.

On mental health institutions in the country, Mishra said their conditions needed to improve drastically.

He mentioned that an NHRC team had recently visited mental health institutions in Gwalior, Agra, and Ranchi, and special rapporteurs of the rights panel are at present visiting 39 such hospitals.

He lamented that most state governments did not comply with the Mental Healthcare Act, 2017, and "thousands of people are still in mental institutions despite being cured, on flimsy pretexts".

Justice Mishra appealed to the society and NGOs to help in their "healing process".

On jails, he said, "They are places to reform criminals. Unfortunately, they have become places where often crimes are committed. Urgent jail reforms are needed to prevent such acts and crimes in jails have to be dealt with sternly."

The NHRC chief also spoke on the condition of workers who engage in hazardous activities such as cleaning of sewers.

He reiterated that the NHRC had issued an advisory in this connection earlier and sent notices to local authorities to fix accountability in case of death of workers.

NHRC was set up under the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993, on October 12, 1993, for the promotion and protection of human rights.

The NHRC chairperson said that during the last year, more than 1.21 lakh complaints were received and more than 1.28 lakh cases, including old and fresh cases, were decided.

The Commission recommended a monetary relief worth approximately Rs 100 million in 250 cases.

By now, in 30 years, the Commission has recommended compensation worth Rs 2.3 billion, he said.

