In Gujarat, PM Modi slams Opposition on actions against corrupt

Those who have looted India will have to return what they have seized, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday in Gujarat’s Jamkandorna town of Rajkot district.

Published: 12th October 2022 08:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2022 08:53 AM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi at a public event in Rajkot on Tuesday | pti

By Dilip Singh Kshatriya
Express News Service

AHMEDABAD:  Those who have looted India will have to return what they have seized, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday in Gujarat’s Jamkandorna town of Rajkot district. Addressing a rally ahead of the state Assembly polls due this year-end, Modi added that those who don’t respect Sardar Patel should have no place in Gujarat.

He also responded to the accusations of the Opposition over misuse of central agencies, saying, “If the government takes action against corrupt people, they defame government institutions. Whatever they have looted has to be returned to this country.”

He added: “If the government acts against the corrupt, a group shouts against us. Should I not act against those involved in looting people? I continue to work despite criticism. I have your blessings.”  The PM also asked BJP workers and supporters to be aware that Congress has stopped abusing him and is “working silently” to capture rural votes. 

“The Congress seems inactive in Gujarat, but it is silently organising group meetings in villages. We need to remain alert even if they do not do rallies, sabhas or press conferences. I know this as it’s being controlled by those who are known to conspire against Gujarat from Delhi,” Modi said. 

He also hit out at being defamed by the Opposition. "They have suddenly gone silent. They have outsourced the contract of creating a ruckus and abusing me to others,” Modi said. “In the last 20 years, those who were against Gujarat left no stone unturned to defame the state. They hurled choicest abuses against me, including calling me ‘Maut ka saudagar’." He also recalled how his journey started from Rajkot. Modi won his first election as an MLA from Rajkot (west) seat in 2002.

