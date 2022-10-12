Home Nation

J P Nadda to launch BJP's 'Gaurav Yatra' in Gujarat today 

Notably, the first 'Gaurav Yatra' was taken out by the then Gujarat chief minister Narendra Modi, after the communal riots and before the 2002 state Assembly elections.

Published: 12th October 2022 11:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2022 11:33 AM   |  A+A-

BJP national president J P Nadda.

BJP national president J P Nadda.

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will launch the 'Gujarat Gaurav Yatra' on five different routes from Wednesday to reach out to people ahead of the state Assembly elections due this year-end.

The yatra will be launched by BJP president J P Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.

Notably, the first 'Gaurav Yatra' was taken out by the then Gujarat chief minister Narendra Modi, after the communal riots and before the 2002 state Assembly elections.

The second 'Gaurav Yatra' was organised in 2017 ahead of that year's state polls.

In 2002, the BJP had won 127 out of the total 182 seats. In 2017, the saffron party bagged 99 seats and the opposition Congress 77.

Nadda will launch the yatra on Wednesday from the temple town of Dwarka.

Another route of the yatra will be from the temple town of Bahucharaji in Mehsana district. Former deputy CM Nitin Patel will also remain present, the BJP said on Tuesday.

Shah will launch the yatra on Thursday on three routes- from Sant Savaiyanath temple at Zanzarka village in Ahmedabad district while the other two routes will be from Unai Mata temple in Vansda taluka of Navsari district.

BJP's central and state leaders will join the yatra at different locations.

Besides Nadda, Union minister Bhupendra Yadav, former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani and former minister Jawahar Chavda will be in Dwarka on Wednesday, the BJP said.

A battery of Union ministers, including Prahlad Singh Patel, Piyush Goyal, Mansukh Mandavia, Parshottam Rupala, and Anurag Thakur to name a few, will join the 'Gujarat Gaurav Yatra' at different locations.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bharatiya Janata Party Gujarat Gaurav Yatra
India Matters
Former cricketer Roger Binny (Photo | PTI)
Roger Binny to replace Ganguly as BCCI president, Shah to remain secretary
Chief Justice of India UU Lalit with Justice DY Chandrachud (Photo | Express)
CJI Lalit recommends Justice Chandrachud's name as his successor
Enforcement Directorate
ED arrests TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in teachers' recruitment scam
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Plea on hate speeches perhaps may be right in saying entire atmosphere is getting sullied, says SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp