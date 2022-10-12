Mahakal Corridor breaks more shackles of colonialism: PM Modi

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: It was early Diwali in Madhya Pradesh’s temple city of Ujjain as Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the first phase of the Mahakal Temple Corridor project on Tuesday evening. The lit-up 946 metre corridor is expected to double the annual pilgrim footfall at the shrine, which at present is around 1.5 crore. The cost of the first phase of the project is Rs 351 crore.

Addressing a public gathering after the event, Modi described the project as a continuation of initiatives during Azadi ka Amrit Kal to reestablish the cultural glory of the country. “Developing the grandeur of Jyotirlingas means developing India’s spiritual radiance, knowledge and philosophy, as Shiva is knowledge and knowledge is Shiva,” he added.

The country, he said, has now broken the shackles of colonialism as cultural sites are undergoing comprehensive development. “During the Azadi ka Amrit Kal, we’ve broken the shackles of slavery/ colonialism with the spirit of Panch Pran. Today cultural destinations across the country are witnessing all round development.

While the grand Ram Temple construction is underway in Ayodhya, the Kashi Vishwanath Dham Corridor is adding to the glory of the country’s cultural capital. New chapters of development are also being scripted at Somnath in Gujarat and Kedarnath and Badrinath in Uttarakhand,” Modi said.

Pointing out that Ujjain is a top centre of astrological research, Modi said, “In New India, the country stands equal with big powers in the sphere of astronomy.” While maintaining that innovation and renovation happen together, the PM said, “Whatever was lost in the era of slavery/colonialism is being renovated now. India is re-establishing its pride. This will benefit the entire world and humanity.”

