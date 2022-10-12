Home Nation

Orders issued to halt drug manufacturing at Maiden Pharma's Sonipat unit: Haryana minister Anil Vij

The report of the samples of four cough syrups which had been recently sent to the Central Drugs Laboratory in Kolkata for examination was awaited.

Published: 12th October 2022 08:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2022 08:45 PM   |  A+A-

Maiden Pharmaceuticals Ltd Sonipat

Maiden Pharmaceuticals Limited factory in Sonepat district, Haryana. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: The Haryana government has given orders to halt drug manufacturing at the Maiden Pharmaceuticals Sonipat unit, and the action was taken due to various violations at the pharma unit, state Health Minister Anil Vij said on Wednesday.

"We have ordered that all drug production of this unit be stopped with immediate effect," Vij told PTI over phone.

Samples of four cough syrups manufactured by the firm had been sent to the Central Drugs Laboratory in Kolkata for examination soon after the WHO potentially linked them to the deaths of 66 children in The Gambia.

READ HERE | Locals clueless about Haryana factory producing syrups blamed for Gambia children deaths

Vij said that after the incident, a joint team of the state and the Centre inspected the unit and found 12 violations or deficiencies.

"Taking cognisance of this, the state government has ordered to halt the drug production in this unit," Vij said.

He further said the report of the samples of four cough syrups which had been recently sent to the Central Drugs Laboratory in Kolkata for examination was awaited.

"When that report comes, depending on what it says, we will take further action," he said.

READ HERE | Grief and outrage in Gambia over cough syrup deaths

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
cough syrups Maiden Pharmaceuticals Gambia Children deaths
India Matters
Police recover body parts of the victims in connection with the Kerala 'twin human sacrifice' case. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala human sacrifice: Victims' bodies were cut into 56 pieces; cannibalism angle to be probed
Chief Justice of India UU Lalit with Justice DY Chandrachud (Photo | Express)
CJI Lalit recommends Justice Chandrachud's name as his successor
Enforcement Directorate
ED arrests TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in teachers' recruitment scam
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Plea on hate speeches perhaps may be right in saying entire atmosphere is getting sullied, says SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp