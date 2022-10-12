Railways to use 5G-enabled tech to prevent train snags

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a bid to put a complete check on technical snags in running trains, which occur generally in the axels of wheels of passenger and freight trains, the Indian Railways is considering aircraft technology where engine heat is monitored through sensor chips during a flight.

The railways plan to apply the technology in both passenger and freight trains through 5G-enabled wireless sensor chips. The wireless sensor chips would be installed in engines, axels coaches and wagons of almost all passenger and freight trains to monitor the existing level of heat.

According to official figures, the railways run around 22,593 trains, including 13,452 passenger trains, on a daily frequency. To begin with, such sensor chips would be installed in passenger trains.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said: “Yes, we plan to install sensor chips not only with the axels but also in the locomotives to monitor the heat,” said the minister, adding that at least 2,000 sensor chips would be required to be installed for such a safety feature.

The minister said with the 5-G launch, there would be an easy downloading and sharing of data on the heat generated from the axel of a train wheel or in its locomotive through wireless sensor chips. The railways will also install 5G-enabled sensor chips in the wagons to alert against rising heat in wheel axels. The Minister said Indian Railways is projected to account for more than 40% of the total global activity by 2050. The railways, which help crores of Indians travel from one part of the country to another each year, have substantially improved their safety record over the past half-decade.

