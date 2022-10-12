Home Nation

Sit-in by media houses in Manipur against undue interference in its activities by student body

Placards stating "Do not interfere in the independence of the press" were seen during the protest.

By PTI

IMPHAL: Media houses in Manipur staged a sit-in in the capital town here on Wednesday to protest against what they called the "undue interference" by a student body in its activities.

Media activities in the state were suspended since Monday night after a student organisation raised objection over the publication of a news item related to it.

Senior journalist Brown Nongmaithem told PTI "Interference over the working of the media in the state has always been there.

The media fraternity wants a permanent solution to such a dictatorial attitude from any group so that the press can continue its work without fear.

"The protest was held under the aegis of the All Manipur Working Journalists Union (AMWJU), the Editors Guild and Manipur Hill Journalists Union.

Placards stating "Do not interfere in the independence of the press" were seen during the protest.

