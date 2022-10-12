Srinagar Diary: London Eye-like ferris wheel at Dal Lake soon

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

London Eye-like ferris wheel at Dal Lake soon

With the Valley recording highest-ever tourist footfall so far this year, the government is likely to install “Srinagar Eye” a giant ferris wheel at the world-famous Dal Lake on the lines of the famous “London Eye”. The location has also been shortlisted for the installation. The authorities are hopeful that it would be an added attraction for tourists visiting the picturesque Valley. Apart from the Mughal gardens, Tulip garden and Dal Lake, now the ‘Srinagar Eye’ in Dal Lake would add to the attraction for the tourists. The London Eye, or the Millennium Wheel, is a cantilevered observation wheel on the South Bank of the River Thames in London.

Departmental stores permitted to sell beer

The J&K administration has authorised departmental stores in the Union Territory to sell beer and other Ready to Drink (RTD) beverages in urban areas. It is the first time that departmental stores would be selling beer in J&K. Among the requirements put forth, such stores must have a total carpet area of minimum 1,200 sq ft, an annual turnover of minimum Rs 5 crore in Jammu and Srinagar cities and Rs 2 crore for stores in other urban areas will be eligible under the scheme. Besides, a chain of departmental stores having annual turnover of more than Rs 10 crore will be eligible to apply for separate licenses for each of its outlets.

Valley: School exams & admissions in Mar-Apr

Over three years after Article 370 revocation, the school academic calendar in Kashmir is set for changes. Now, annual exams and fresh admissions will be held in October-November and not in March. In the Jammu region, the exams and new admissions are held in March-April and now there will be a uniform academic calendar across the UT. “Sanction is hereby accorded to the implementation of the uniform academic calendar including conduct of annual examinations in March-April session for classes up to IX in all government as well as state-recognised private schools,” read an order issued by the principal secretary of school education authorities.

Fayaz wani

Our correspondent in Jammu and Kashmir

fayazwani123@gmail.com

