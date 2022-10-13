Army embarks on Electric Vehicles project to cut fossil fuel dependence

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Indian Army has embarked on ambitious projects to reduce carbon emissions and dependency on fossil fuels. The plan is to raise the complete ecosystem by introducing Electric Vehicles (EVs) and also creating commensurate support infrastructure.

Keeping in view the necessity and employability of EVs over various terrains, the Army will equip a few units located in ‘peace stations’ with EVs sequentially. Around 25 per cent light vehicles, 38% buses and 48% of motorcycles of the selected units/formations will be changed to EVs with adequate charging infrastructure.

The project is being rolled out keeping in mind various factors unique to the Indian Army’s employability, remote locations of employment and operational commitments. The Indian Army is also procuring EVs through the capital route. As per plans, the existing deficiency of buses will be fulfilled by procuring electric buses for select peace establishments for initial exploitation. An open tender enquiry for the procurement of 60 Buses (electric) along with 24 fast chargers will soon be floated.

The Operational role of the establishments during operations and the number of vehicles required to be shed for their operational role were given due consideration while working out the requirement.

These EVs will establish the right momentum for setting up the ecosystem for further induction of EVs in the armed forces.

The Army has already started using EVs as part of Civil Hired Transport (CHT). Stations like Delhi Cantonment have already established charging stations to support EVs. It was in April 2022, the

Indian Army had organised a demonstration of available EVs to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh where electric vehicle manufacturers showcased their products and briefed about the enhancement in technology and range of operations achieved during the past few years. India has emerged as one of the leaders to exceed global targets of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 and 2070.

