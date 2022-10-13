Home Nation

Assam flood: New areas affected, the third wave of flood due to heavy rains

Lakhimpur district is the worst-hit with over 37,000 reeling under the impact of the natural calamity.

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: Fresh areas have been inundated in Assam as rainfall continued to lash several parts of the state, an official bulletin said on Thursday.

Though the number of districts impacted by urban flooding has increased to nine against five districts on Wednesday, the number of affected people has come down to 50,839 from 69,750 on Wednesday, the bulletin said.

The northeastern state is currently experiencing the third wave of flood due to heavy rain since Monday.

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) bulletin said as many as 199 villages under 20 revenue circles are currently affected by the flood.

The Brahmaputra is flowing above the danger level at Nematighat in Jorhat and Tezpur, it added.

Two embankments -- one each in Biswanath and Dibrugarh -- have been damaged.

Erosion has been reported from Biswanath, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Lakhimpur, Morigaon, Majuli, Goalpara and Tinsukia districts.

The Regional Meteorological Centre, Guwahati, has forecast fairly widespread to scattered and isolated rainfall in several districts till Friday.

