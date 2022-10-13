Bidding ends for mementos given to PM

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Sporting gear and apparel used by players and athletes from the – Commonwealth Games 2022, Deaflympics 2022 as well as Thomas Cup Championship 2022 – were the most sought-after articles at the auction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mementos, which closed on Wednesday. While a wooden model of Kashi Vishwanath temple complex received maximum bids, other items, which drew overwhelming responses from potential buyers, are a t-shirt autographed by men and women teams of Deaflympics 2022, a Table Tennis racket signed by Commonwealth Games 2022 Gold medalist Bhavina Patel and Badminton racket bearing signature of Thomas Cup Championship 2022 Gold medalist K Srikanth. The two-week-long auction was launched on its birthday of Modi on September 17 but the ministry of culture decided to extend it till October 12. However, additional time didn’t help much and only a few new bids were quoted during the 10 days.