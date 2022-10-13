BJP MLA, 10 others get jail for riots in Muzaffarnagar

Home Nation

Muzaffarnagar riots in 2013. (File photo)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW:  A Special MP/MLA court in Muzaffarnagar has sentenced 11 accused, including BJP MLA from Khatauli constituency, Vikram Saini, to two years in jail over the horrific 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots that killed 67 people and rendered thousands of others homeless. 

Another accused was awarded a year’s imprisonment. All 12, including Saini, had been granted bail by a higher court. It was the killing of three youth in Kawal village of Muzaffarnagar that had triggered communal riots in the district and its adjoining Shamli in 2013. Saini, now a BJP MLA, was then a pradhan of Kawal village.

Violence broke out when residents of Kawal village were returning from the cremation of two Jat youth Gaurav and Sachin who were allegedly killed by members of another community for opposing eve-teasing. In retaliation, the Jats killed Shahnawaz, leading to full-blown riots. Nine persons, including Saini, were arrested for using firearms.

The judge found Saini and 10 others guilty of charges under IPC sections 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapons), 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharging his duties), 504 (intentional insult for breach of peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation). All 12 accused were also found guilty under the Arms Act.
 

