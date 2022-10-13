Home Nation

Blackmail, extortion over 'objectionable' photographs lead Pune teen to kill self; second case in recent times 

The teen, an undergraduate commerce student, had killed himself on September 28 after being blackmailed.

By PTI

PUNE: A 19-year-old collegian allegedly died by suicide after being harassed and blackmailed in a "sextortion" case in Dattawadi in Pune, the second such instance in the city in the last few days, a police official said on Thursday.

The teen, an undergraduate commerce student, had killed himself on September 28 and his brother has told police the deceased was being blackmailed by an unknown person on social media, the official said.

"The brother has told us the accused extorted Rs 4,500 from the victim on three different occasions as well after threatening to leak objectionable photographs. The teen had jumped off a building in Dattawadi," he said.

The Dattawadi police station official said a case has been registered under Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act provisions and efforts were on to nab the accused.

Recently, a 23-year-old man from Dhankawadi area had allegedly committed suicide after he was blackmailed over a "nude video" of him by someone posing as a woman.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

