Home Nation

Body of 15-year-old tribal girl found hanging from tree in Jharkhand's Dumka

The victim was a class X student.

Published: 13th October 2022 08:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2022 08:40 PM   |  A+A-

dead body child death murder corpse

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

DUMKA: A 15-year-old tribal girl was found hanging from a tree in Jharkhand's Dumka district, a senior police officer said on Thursday.

Superintendent of Police, Ambar Lakra said a teenage girl was found hanging from a tree in Patnia village of Dumka's Kathikund block, about 250 km from state capital Ranchi, on Wednesday.

The SP said an FIR was registered on the statement of the girl's father who said that his daughter was murdered and hanged to give it the shape of suicide. Lakra said the girl was a class 10 student.

She along with her younger sister and brother was living with her grandmother.

In the FIR, the girl's father said he came to know that his daughter was having an affair with a 22-year-old man and used to chat with him over the phone.

The father said when he contacted the man to enquire about his daughter, the man said she must be somewhere around Kathikund and asked them to find her there. The body was found hanging in Kathikund block.

The girl's family members alleged that the man killed her and hanged her body.

Police recovered the body of the girl and sent it to Phulo Jhano Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem, the officer said, adding that the man has also been arrested.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tribal girl Jharkhand FIR
India Matters
Police recover body parts of the victims in connection with the Kerala 'twin human sacrifice' case. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala human sacrifice: Victims' bodies were cut into 56 pieces; cannibalism angle to be probed
Chief Justice of India UU Lalit with Justice DY Chandrachud (Photo | Express)
CJI Lalit recommends Justice Chandrachud's name as his successor
Enforcement Directorate
ED arrests TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in teachers' recruitment scam
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Plea on hate speeches perhaps may be right in saying entire atmosphere is getting sullied, says SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp