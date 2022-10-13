Chandigarh Diary: AAP MLAs to have say in local appointments 

Harpreet Bajwa By

AAP MLAs to have say in local appointments

With six months in government, the AAP MLAs who were extended usual courtesies by the officials at the district level will now be given more importance also as these newly elected legislators will have a say in local appointments which was not the case till now as officers were told to go by the rule book or ask the big daddy. The MLAs had been complaining that officials do not listen to them despite the fact that they are elected representatives. On the other hands, many MLAs of the ruling party had a tussle with officials in the past AAP MLA Raman Arora had an ugly tussle with Deputy Commissioner of Police Naresh Dogra who was then transferred.

MLA wedding comes as surprise for locals

Sangrur MLA Narinder Kaur Bharaj tied the knot with AAP worker Mandeep Singh at Rorewal village recently. But the marriage came as big surprise for the locals. The MLA was accompanied by the wife of Chief Minister. The wedding took place at a village gurdwara in the presence of a few relatives. The 28-year-old MLA has done LLB from Punjabi University, Patiala. Bharaj did not tell about her wedding in her closest circles. But the locals also appreciated the MLA for keeping her personal and political life apart as they are happy as her husband Lakhewal is an AAP worker.

Unique tribute to Sidhu Moose Wala

A US-based fan of the late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala came up with a unique tribute for the singer as he has customised a super rare 5 million US dollars Hermes Edition Porsche Spyder 550 for Team Sikhness with Sidhu Moose Wala inspired insignia. The sports car has stickers of the hit songs of the singer `Dil Da Ni Mada’ sticker at the rear and a `295’ sticker on its doors signifying how popular these songs were, his Porsche comes with a hand made aluminium interior panels, an orange interior crafted from genuine leather, Orange tail spears and racing gumballs. Ever since the demise of Moosewala on May 29, his fans are coming up with unique ways to pay tributes to him.

