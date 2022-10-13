Home Nation

Chhattisgarh CM Baghel seeks apology from Raman Singh over 'Sonia Gandhi's ATM' remarks

Otherwise, I will take appropriate legal recourse and go ahead with lodging defamation suit against him,” the CM said.

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel (File Photo | PTI)

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR:  A day after extensive searches were carried out by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Chhattisgarh, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said that neither he nor his party is scared of such raids. 
Baghel raised strong objections to the remarks of former CM Raman Singh that he (Baghel) is the ATM of Sonia Gandhi.

“Such allegation is highly objectionable. Either Raman Singh should prove what he said or apologise publicly. Otherwise, I will take appropriate legal recourse and go ahead with lodging defamation suit against him,” the CM said.

Raman Singh retorted to the challenge of Baghel. “If you claim that the ED follows the dictates of the BJP then produce the proof. And if you couldn’t, I will file a defamation case against you,” he tweeted.

