Friction point: Vasundhara Raje’s Bikaner trip widens rift in Rajasthan BJP ahead of polls

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: Vasundhara Raje’s recent trip to Bikaner has triggered a controversy in the Rajasthan BJP. Though Raje has been ruffling bosses with her thinly-disguised political rhetoric and efforts to claim the centre stage, this time the party has apparently given a snub to her.

Raje’s trip was expected to be accompanied by the return of former BJP leader Devi Singh Bhati to the party ahead of the Assembly elections. Bhati had rebelled against the BJP a few years ago. However, the announcement of Bhati’s re-induction into the BJP during Raje’s trip did not happen, and the party instead announced the formation of a committee to evaluate the claims and merits of rebel leaders.

Hailed as Bikaner’s strongman, Bhati is a seven-time MLA who is also a staunch Raje supporter. Hence the timing of the party’s announcement is being seen as a snub to Raje as well as an attempt to make Bhati’s re-entry a difficult proposition.

The return of other rebel leaders has also been postponed. Making the rift in the party more visible is the fact that the new committee is headed by Bhati’s rival Arjun Ram Meghwal, who is a Modi loyalist.

BJP state in-charge Arun Singh said that the committee will prepare its report on the basis of the merits of each rebel and their usefulness to the party and submit a recommendation to the state president.

Only the names approved by the committee will be included in the party.

Supporters of Raje and Bhati had made preparations for the latter’s re-induction on October 9-10. Bhati himself had announced the plan on October 8. The sudden developments have now left him embarrassed, which many attributes to his lack of communication with the state leadership. Bhati’s long-standing rivalry with Meghwal began when the latter was made the Lok Sabha candidate from Bikaner in the 2019 elections. Bhati then opposed the BJP’s decision and was expelled from the party. He had then unsuccessfully fought against Meghwal in the election.

