J-K govt orders premature retirement of 36 police personnel 

The spokesman said many employees have also been terminated from service on account of anti-national activities, involvement in corruption, underperformance.

By PTI

SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Thursday ordered premature retirement of 36 police personnel for their alleged involvement in corruption, underperformance and anti-social activities.

"In its endeavour to make the police department more efficient and transparent, the government today prematurely retired 36 police personnel on charges of their involvement in corruption and criminal activities," an official spokesman said.

He said these personnel conducted their duties in ways which were unbecoming of public servants and in violation of the established code of conduct.

"The exercise was conducted as part of regular process of scrutiny of records of officials, who cross benchmarks of age/service period in terms of Article 226(2) of J&K CSRs.

"These employees were found involved in illegal activities, remained unauthorisedly absent from duties for a considerable period, underperformed, penalized in departmental enquiries and some of them found involved in corruption cases, facing serious criminal charges, and had doubtful integrity," the spokesman said.

According to the recommendations of the Review Committee, the performance of these employees was found non-satisfactory and their continuation in the government service was found against the public interest, he said.

During the recent past, as part of its zero tolerance policy towards corruption, various employees have been dismissed from service on account of official misconduct, after rigourously following departmental proceedings against them, while as many cases are under scrutiny with the Empowered Committees constituted for consideration of cases under Article 226(2) of J&K CSRs, he said.

The spokesman said many employees have also been terminated from service on account of anti-national activities.

Meanwhile, the government has also initiated several measures for human resource development of its employees in Jammu and Kashmir which includes online Human Resource Management System (eHRMS), induction of officers into the prestigious Indian Administrative/ Police Service, conduction of timely DPCs for smooth career progression, updating recruitment rules, fast tracking the recruitment process through recruiting agencies and abolishing of interviews for most of the non-gazetted vacancies referred to the Services Selection Board, the spokesman said.

