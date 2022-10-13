Home Nation

Mainpuri LS bypoll: Buzz whirls around  Samajwadi Party’s first family

At the centre of all this is the Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat that has fallen vacant following the passing away of Mulayam.

Published: 13th October 2022 09:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2022 09:04 AM   |  A+A-

Samajwadi Party Flags

Samajwadi Party Flags. (Photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW:  Barely a day after Mulayam Singh Yadav, the once bellicose icon of socialist India, was 
consigned to flames, politics seems to have emerged to redefine not only the familial ties in the first family of the Samajwadi Party but also in the arch-rival, the BJP. 

At the centre of all this is the Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat that has fallen vacant following the passing away of Mulayam. It is no secret that party chief Akhilesh Yadav’s estranged uncle Shivpal Yadav has been keen to contest from the seat if an ailing Mulayam could give him permission. That ‘if’ is over. And that has given rise to speculation as to what could happen in the top SP family given the strained ties between Akhilesh and Shivpal. That’s where BJP’s wait-and-watch continues.

The foremost challenge for Akhilesh is to retain the seat and save his father’s pride before the big battle in 2024. Political observers believe the ruling BJP may extend support to Shivpal Yadav if he decides to test the waters in Mainpuri. “After Mulayam’s death, Shivpal could try his luck in the by-election,” says a senior BJP leader.

The BJP wants to send out a larger message to the Yadav belt across Etawah, Mainpuri, Auraiyya, Kannauj, Badaun, Firozabad and Farrukhabad. “The BJP decision will be known only after the central leadership has deliberated on it,” says the BJP leader. Political analysts cite the sympathy factor in favour of Akhilesh. After all, Mainpuri was a traditional bastion of the late SP icon. Mulayam won from Mainpuri five times in 1996, 2004, 2009 and 2014, 2019. Even Akhilesh’s choice of Karhal to contest the assembly polls was influenced by the same sentiment.

Analysts say Akhilesh now has a huge political legacy of his father, which he has to take forward and develop ties across the political spectrum. Akhilesh is faced with the rising ambition of the BJP to win all 80 Lok Sabha seats, breaching the strongholds of Congress and the SP. The BJP’s recent poll record has been impressive in Azamgarh and Rampur. Therefore, analysts see interesting political manoeuvring taking place in the coming days.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mulayam Singh Yadav Samajwadi Party BJP Mainpuri LS bypoll
India Matters
Police recover body parts of the victims in connection with the Kerala 'twin human sacrifice' case. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala human sacrifice: Victims' bodies were cut into 56 pieces; cannibalism angle to be probed
Chief Justice of India UU Lalit with Justice DY Chandrachud (Photo | Express)
CJI Lalit recommends Justice Chandrachud's name as his successor
Enforcement Directorate
ED arrests TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in teachers' recruitment scam
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Plea on hate speeches perhaps may be right in saying entire atmosphere is getting sullied, says SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp