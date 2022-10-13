Home Nation

Mob attacks mosque in Gurugram; threatens namazis with expulsion from village

"In the night again, when we were praying inside the prayer hall in the mosque, the mob came, assaulted the namazis and even locked the prayer hall. They also threatened to kill us,"the Subedar said.

Published: 13th October 2022 07:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2022 07:22 PM   |  A+A-

Some outfits had submitted memoranda to various police officers on Tuesday requesting them to check the 'misuse' of loudspeakers from mosques.

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)

By PTI

GURUGRAM: A mob of more than 200 people ransacked a mosque here in a village assaulting people who were praying inside and threatened to expel them from the village.

Police have registered an FIR in the incident that happened in Bhora Kalan village Wednesday night, but no arrests were reported till Thursday evening.

According to a complaint filed by Subedar Najar Mohammad, Bhora Kalan village has only four houses of Muslim families.

He said that the ruckus began Wednesday morning, when a mob comprising about 200 people reportedly led by Rajesh Chauhan alias Babu, Anil Bhadoria, and Sanjay Vyas surrounded the mosque and entered the prayer hall where they threatened the namazis with expulsion from the village.

"In the night again, when we were praying inside the prayer hall in the mosque, the mob came and assaulted the namazis and even locked the prayer hall. They also threatened to kill us,"the Subedar said in his complaint, according to police.

By the time police reached, the accused had fled.

Police have recovered a mobile phone from the spot which may belong to someone part of the attacking mob, officials said.

Following Mohammad's complaint, an FIR was registered against Rajesh Chauhan, Anil Bhadoria, Sanjay Vyas and several others under sections of IPC related to rioting, trying to cause religious strife, and unlawful assembly at Bilaspur Police Station.

"As per the complaint, an FIR has been registered and we are verifying the facts. Action will be taken as per the law," said ASI Gajender Singh, the investigating officer.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mob Ransacked Mosque threatened namazis expulsion
India Matters
Police recover body parts of the victims in connection with the Kerala 'twin human sacrifice' case. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala human sacrifice: Victims' bodies were cut into 56 pieces; cannibalism angle to be probed
Chief Justice of India UU Lalit with Justice DY Chandrachud (Photo | Express)
CJI Lalit recommends Justice Chandrachud's name as his successor
Enforcement Directorate
ED arrests TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in teachers' recruitment scam
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Plea on hate speeches perhaps may be right in saying entire atmosphere is getting sullied, says SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp