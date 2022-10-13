Ready to tackle drone threats, says BSF DG

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: BSF Director General Pankaj Kumar Singh on Wednesday said that the force was alive to the growing drone activity from across the International Border in Punjab and it would thwart all such attempts. After inaugurating the new administrative block of the Special DG headquarters (Western Command), Singh said drones coming from across the border were responsible for transporting drugs and weapons. “We have made many efforts, electronically and manually, to counter the drone challenge. As we share a long border, keeping electronic and anti-drone systems at every place is not possible right now. The anti-drone systems that we have are proving useful,” he said. When asked if the drone threat was specific to Punjab, Singh said drones were a new security paradigm across the world. “You must have heard about drone attacks on Saudi Arabia oil sites and how they are used in the Ukraine war. So, it is a new challenge,’’ he said.