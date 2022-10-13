Home Nation

Transfer of Justice S Muralidhar to Madras HC put on hold

The Centre on Tuesday chose to put on hold the transfer of Justice S Muralidhar, currently the Chief Justice of Orissa High Court, as the CJ of Madras HC.

Justice S Muralidhar

NEW DELHI:  The Centre on Tuesday chose to put on hold the transfer of Justice S Muralidhar, currently the Chief Justice of Orissa High Court, as the CJ of Madras HC. The Supreme Court collegium had recommended the transfer of Justice S Muralidhar. Justice Muralidhar who was appointed as a permanent judge of Delhi HC in 2007 delivered many bold verdicts. 

Justice Muralidhar had ordered police action in response to the alleged inciting remarks made by BJP members Anurag Thakur, Parvesh Verma, Abhay Verma and Kapil Mishra during the Delhi riots.

