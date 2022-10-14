BJP tall claims after Shah's Baramulla visit; KCR behaving like a 'Nizam,' says Tarun Chug

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After the successful rally of Home Minister Amit Shah in J&K’s terror hotbed Baramulla recently, the BJP appears exuberant, ready to project the state as the development hub of the country. In Telangana too, where Assembly polls are due soon, the party feels emboldened by its victories in two by-elections in 2020-21. “Given the performance of CM K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR), there's a perception that family rule is being promoted. The change of name of the ruling party from TRS to BRS means nothing on the ground,” says BJP national general secretary and in charge of J&K and Telangana Tarun Chug. On J&K, Chug claims the UT people are reposing trust in the leadership of Prime Minister Modi and are drawn closer to the BJP. “We are determined to develop Kashmir as ‘El-Dorado’ of India where with peace prevails,” said Chug in an interview. “We are genuinely concerned about making Kashmir as a developed state,” he said. Chug cited the Rs 58,470-crore development package that the Modi government released post abrogation of Article 370. “The package involves execution of nearly 53 projects.” The youth were being encouraged to take up entrepreneurship and self-employment under various development schemes, he claimed. “The J&K administration has created 30,000 jobs and over 5.2 lakh opportunities for selfemployments of the youth, who now feel a part of the mains t r e a m o f g o ve r n m e n t schemes,” Chug said. Similarly, new industrial policy has opened up new avenues for businessmen to move towards J&K. The massive dose of development funds for the UT gives an impression that the BJP is prepareing for elections. “Let us see, time will tell (about when the polls are held). Our party is not solely focused on the polls. Our objective is the welfare of the state and making people aware of the negative role being played by Mehbooba Mufti and the Abdullahs.” On Telangana, Chug accused CM KCR of behaving like a 'Nizam.' All his schemes have failed. “The violence unleashed on political opponents, particularly BJP, is shameful.” Chug says the core issues in Telangana are the electoral promises made by the ruling dispensation. The fact is that the KCR government has miserably failed to keep its promises, included its much-vaunted twobedroom houses for the poor,” he said. “The state government has also failed to provide unemployment doles of Rs 3,016 per month pending since November 2018. It has done nothing on its scheme for a one-time waiver of `1 lakh farm loan to farmers and providing three acres of land to SCs and two acres of land to the STs. “KCR is one person who can’t keep his own house in order yet tries to rule the country,” said Chug. Taking a jibe at KCR’s party, Chug said: “TRS has become BRS and will eventually become the people-driven VRS (Voluntary Retirement Scheme)."