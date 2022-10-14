Home Nation

CBI nets one more accused in Birbhum carnage case

The accused, Bulu alias Dollar, son of Sher Mohammad alias Dettol, was absconding since the inception of investigation of the case.

Published: 14th October 2022

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The CBI secured a 5-day custodial remand of an accused whose role emerged during furthe investigation of a case relating to the carnage in which several villagers were burnt alive and several others were injured at Bogtui, Rampurhat Birbhum district in  West Bengal.  The accused was arrested and produced before a court on Thursday.

The accused, Bulu alias Dollar, son of Sher Mohammad alias Dettol, was absconding since the inception of investigation of the case. It was alleged that Bulu with others had bought petrol on 21st March 2022 that used for burning the houses in village Bogtui wherein seven people were burnt alive and three persons died.

Bulu, the CBI said, was produced before the ACJM Court, Rampurhat on Thursday. The court remanded the accused to CBI sutody for five days. On March 25, 2022, the Calcutta High Court had asked the CBI to take over the investigation of the case earlier registered at Rampurhat Police Station on March 22, 2022.

The CBI after investigating the matter filed a chargesheet was filed on 20th June this year before ACJM Court, Rampurhat. In March, the village near Rampurhat town in Birbhum became a ghost town after residents fled to unknown locations following an incident where eight people were charred to death.

