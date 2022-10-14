Home Nation

Delhi: Asst professor booked for recommending sister's name as teacher by posing as LG 

An FIR was registered for impersonation at the Dwarka police station on October 2.

Published: 14th October 2022 06:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2022 06:03 PM   |  A+A-

Fake, Fraud, Impersonation

(Image used for representational purpose)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has booked an assistant professor of Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University here for allegedly recommending his sister's name for a teacher by posing as Lt Governor VK Saxena, the LG secretariat said on Friday.

A call recommending appointment of a particular candidate in the university's English department was made to GGSIU vice chancellor Mahesh Verma on September 30 by an unidentified person impersonating the LG, it said in a statement.

The VC contacted the LG secretariat to ascertain the veracity of the call. He found that no such call was made following which the matter was reported to the police.

An FIR was registered for impersonation at the Dwarka police station on October 2, it said.

The recruitment exercise was later cancelled. 

"During investigation, the accused was identified as an assistant professor in the Economics department who had made the call, posing as the LG, for appointment of his sister in the English department of the university," the statement said.

From the call detail record (CDR) of the vice chancellor's landline number, it was revealed that the call was made from a United Kingdom-based number, it said.

Upon investigation, it was further established that the UK number was also used to call mobile numbers of the assistant professor's sister and father, it said.

The duo gave up the name of the accused during questioning. The accused had gone to the UK on September 27.

A look out circular (LOC) has been initiated against him and a probe is on, it said.

In its initial enquiry, the university also found the involvement of some other officials in the case and suitable action against them has been initiated, the statement said.

It has also been found that the accused is in UK without the mandatory prior permission of the competent authority and a show cause notice has also been issued to him by the university, it said.

The LG has taken an extremely serious view of the matter and emphasized that it has never been his style of functioning to make calls or entertain any request whatsoever that involved out-of-turn favours, benefits or unethical practices, said the statement.

He also cautioned all concerned to strictly check with his secretariat in case of any such calls or messages received by them, it added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Police Lt Governor VK Saxena Impersonation
India Matters
Police recover body parts of the victims in connection with the Kerala 'twin human sacrifice' case. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala human sacrifice: Victims' bodies were cut into 56 pieces; cannibalism angle to be probed
Chief Justice of India UU Lalit with Justice DY Chandrachud (Photo | Express)
CJI Lalit recommends Justice Chandrachud's name as his successor
Enforcement Directorate
ED arrests TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in teachers' recruitment scam
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Plea on hate speeches perhaps may be right in saying entire atmosphere is getting sullied, says SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp