EC to announce poll schedule for Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh today

The poll body has convened a press conference at 3 pm but has not yet announced the reason.

Published: 14th October 2022 11:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2022 01:23 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission is likely to announce the schedule for assembly polls in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh on Friday afternoon.

The poll body has convened a press conference at 3 pm but has not yet announced the reason. The conference will take place at Vigyan Bhawan.

The term of the Gujarat Assembly ends on February 18 next year while that of Himachal Pradesh on January 8, 2023.

The Commission had recently visited the two states to take stock of poll preparedness. There are 182 assembly seats in Gujarat. The BJP has won 111 and the Congress has 62 MLAs. The saffron outfit has 45 MLAs in Himachal Pradesh and Congress 20.

The model code of conduct comes into effect as soon as the election schedule is announced by the Commission. Both states have been witnessing intense electioneering for weeks. The top leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) including its convener and the chief minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal have made visits to the states.

