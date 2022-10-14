Home Nation

Freebies: SC refuses to grant urgent listing 

Turning down Upadhyay’s plea, CJI said, “We’ll make a note. They are not matters which are urgent. Send them to my chambers.”

Published: 14th October 2022 08:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2022 08:22 PM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)

By Shruti Kakkar
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday refused to urgently list a petition filed by BJP leader Ashwini Upadhyay seeking to direct the ECI to restrain political parties from disturbing freebies during elections. 

Against the backdrop of upcoming elections in the states of Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, Upadhyay urged the bench of CJI UU Lalit and Justice Hemant Gupta to list the matter. 

“There are elections in Gujarat and they’re making promises of irrational freebies,” Upadhyay submitted. 

Turning down Upadhyay’s plea, CJI said, “We’ll make a note. They are not matters which are urgent. Send them to my chambers.”

On August 26, a bench of CJI NV Ramana, Justices Hima Kohli and CT Ravikumar had asked the three-judge bench to consider whether its 2013 judgment which held that promises of freebies is not an electoral offense or corrupt practice needs to be overruled or not. The 2013 judgement had held that State distributing freebies in the form of colour TVs, laptops, mixer-grinders etc. to eligible and deserving persons was directly related to directive principles of the State Policy.

The Court had also opined that there were some issues that required an extensive hearing before passing any concrete orders. The issues which were flagged by the bench related to the scope of judicial intervention with respect to the ban of freebies and whether the appointment of an expert commission to put forth suggestions on the issue would serve any purpose.

“Freebies may create a situation wherein the State Government cannot provide basic amenities due to lack of funds and the State is pushed towards imminent bankruptcy. In the same breath, we should remember that such freebies are extended utilizing taxpayers' money only for increasing the popularity of the party and electoral prospects,” the bench said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Supreme Court Freebies
India Matters
Delhi University Professor G N Saibaba. (File | PTI)
Maoist-links case: GN Saibaba to stay in jail as SC suspends Bombay HC acquittal order 
Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre
India ranks 107 on Global Hunger Index 2022, records highest child wasting rate 
Modi Addressing the inaugural session of All India Conference of Law Ministers and Secretaries. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
Delay in getting justice major challenge faced by people of our country: PM Modi 
Charminar (Photo | Vinay Madapu/EPS)
Hyderabad bags 'World Green City Award 2022' 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp