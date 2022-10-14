Home Nation

Health ministry deputes high-level team to UP for dengue management in Firozabad, Agra, Etawah

The team is headed by Dr V K Chaudhary, senior Regional Director, Regional Office of Health and Family Welfare, Lucknow.

Published: 14th October 2022 09:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2022 09:26 PM   |  A+A-

Representational image of dengue prevention measures.

Representational image of dengue prevention measures. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Union Health Ministry has deputed a high-level multi-disciplinary team to Uttar Pradesh to collaborate with the state authorities in instituting public health measures for dengue management in Firozabad, Agra and Etawah districts, which are reporting high numbers of dengue cases.

The six-member team comprises experts drawn from the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), National Centre for Vector Borne Diseases Control and Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital, New Delhi, according to a statement issued by the ministry.

The ministry said the committee will work closely with the state health departments, take a stock on the ground situation and recommend necessary public health interventions to manage the increasing cases of Dengue being reported by the state.

Uttar Pradesh has been reporting a considerable number of dengue cases recently. Officials said about 140 dengue cases were reported on October 13 with Lucknow reporting 39 and Prayagraj 46 instances of the vector-borne disease.

The number of dengue cases reported in Lucknow on an average daily has been 35 to 40 while in Bareilly and Budaun it has been in the range of 15-20, officials added.

The daily average in Noida is four to five and in Ghaziabad seven to eight. A fortnight ago, Jaunpur district had reported a daily average of 14 to 15 dengue cases but now it has dropped to 8-10, the official added.

