India in touch with Gambia over deaths linked to cough syrup

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a telephonic conversation with his Gambian counterpart Mamadou Tangara on Thursday, and conveyed "deepest condolences on the deaths of young children".

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India is in touch with the Gambia in the wake of a WHO report that potentially linked the death of 66 children in that country to four Indian-made cough syrups.

"That is a very very unfortunate story where children have died reportedly due to spurious drugs," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said when asked about the issue.

He said India is in touch with Gambia over it.

"In a telecon with Gambian FM Dr.Mamadou Tangara, conveyed our deepest condolences on the deaths of young children recently. Underlined that matter is being seriously investigated by appropriate authorities. We agreed to remain in touch," Jaishankar tweeted.

The government on Wednesday formed a four-member panel of experts to examine the details and adverse event reports received from the WHO on the deaths.

"I think our health authorities issued a detailed statement in this regard a few days ago. Our drug regulatory authorities are undertaking investigation. Certain steps have been taken. We are also in touch with the government of the Gambia," Bagchi said.

The WHO had on September 29 had informed the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) that they were providing technical assistance and advice to The Gambia, where children have died and where a contributing factor was suspected to be the use of four medicines: Promethazine Oral Solution BP, KOFEXNALIN Baby Cough Syrup, MaKOFF Baby Cough Syrup and MaGrip n Cold Syrup.

They are manufactured and exported by Maiden Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Sonepat, Haryana, and the WHO had informed they may have been contaminated with Diethylene glycol or Ethylene glycol.

