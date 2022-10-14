Home Nation

India's Indigenous nuclear-powered submarine INS Arihant carries successful launch of ballistic missile

India's nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine (SSBN) programme is a closely guarded project.

Published: 14th October 2022 07:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2022 12:44 AM   |  A+A-

India's Nuclear-powered submarine INS Arihant

India's Nuclear-powered submarine INS Arihant. (Photo courtesy: DRDO)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Moving ahead with the indigenous nuclear attack submarine programme, the Indian Navy Ship (INS) Arihant on Friday carried out a successful launch of a Submarine Launched Ballistic Missile (SLBM) in the Bay of Bengal.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) in a statement said, “The missile was tested to a predetermined range and impacted the target area in the Bay of Bengal with very high accuracy. All operational and technological parameters of the weapon system have been validated.”

The successful user training launch of the SLBM by INS Arihant is significant to prove crew competency and validate the SSBN (subsurface ballistic nuclear) submarine programme, a key element of India’s nuclear deterrence capability. “A robust, survivable and assured retaliatory capability is in keeping with India’s policy to have ‘Credible Minimum Deterrence' That underpins its ‘No First Use’ commitment.” MoD added.

Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari in August had reaffirmed the sanctity of nuclear weapon’s deterrence value calling it “still effective”. This, as per the Chief, has been proven by the skirmishes which continue between Russia and Ukraine while NATO countries under the US leadership are assisting Ukraine to continue holding its ground against Russia. “Nuclear deterrence is still effective. It is an important takeaway for us. Skirmishes have been going on for over six months under a nuclear overhang.” he said.

The INS Arihant is the first of the four Arihant class attack submarines developed indigenously and is seen as an important component of India’s nuclear triad. The submarine is of 6,000-tonne displacement with a length of 110 metres and a breadth of 11 metres. These submarines are designed to carry K4 and K15 SLBMs.

A nuclear triad is a three layered military force structure that consists of nuclear bombs and missiles that can be launched through land,water and air. The land-based intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs), submarine-launched ballistic missiles (SLBMs), and strategic bombers are the components of the triad.

The aim with the nuclear triad is to deter the enemy from initiating a first-strike attack as the reactionary second strike, would lead to an unbearable damage and cost to the attacking country. The Indian Navy’s tryst with nuclear powered submarines began in January 1988 with a nuclear attack submarine, INS Chakra, leased from the then USSR. Meanwhile, the Indian Navy’s Advanced Technology Vessel project was taking shape in the 1990s. This fructified with INS Arihant getting inducted in August 2016. The second in the class, INS Arighat, was launched in November 2021.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India's nuclear-powered submarine INS Arihant SLBM Bay of Bengal Luanched Submarine Launched Ballistic Missile nuclear-powered ballistic missile no first use
India Matters
Delhi University Professor G N Saibaba. (File | PTI)
Maoist-links case: GN Saibaba to stay in jail as SC suspends Bombay HC acquittal order 
Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre
India ranks 107 on Global Hunger Index 2022, records highest child wasting rate 
Modi Addressing the inaugural session of All India Conference of Law Ministers and Secretaries. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
Delay in getting justice major challenge faced by people of our country: PM Modi 
Charminar (Photo | Vinay Madapu/EPS)
Hyderabad bags 'World Green City Award 2022' 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp