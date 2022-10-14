Home Nation

Jailed NCP leader Anil Deshmukh admitted to Mumbai hospital for coronary angiography 

The court has permitted Deshmukh's daughter and wife to remain present with him during hospitalization.

Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (File photo| PTI)

MUMBAI: Former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh, an accused in a money laundering case, was on Friday admitted to a private hospital in Mumbai for undergoing coronary angiography.

Deshmukh was arrested by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in November last year in a money laundering case and was recently granted bail by the Bombay High court.

However, he is in judicial custody in a corruption case being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

He is lodged in Arthur Road jail in the metropolis.

The senior Nationalist Congress Party leader's bail plea in the graft case is being heard by a special court.

The court had, on October 10, allowed his plea seeking permission to undergo a coronary angiography test at Jaslok Hospital here.

However, as per sources, he could not be admitted to the hospital then as the jail authorities had not received intimation about the order.

The 71-year-old leader was admitted to the hospital on Friday, these sources confirmed.

The court has permitted Deshmukh's daughter and wife to remain present with him during hospitalization. It, however, directed Deshmukh to not misuse this liberty during the period of hospitalization.

A coronary angiogram is a procedure that uses X-ray imaging to see the heart's blood vessels, and is generally done to check for any restriction in the blood flow to the heart.

Deshmukh, who was home minister in the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in the state before resigning, has been booked by the CBI in a corruption case based on allegations of extortion made by former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh.

Deshmukh is accused of misusing his official position to allegedly collect Rs 4.70 crore for various Mumbai bars and laundering the proceeds to a Nagpur-based educational trust controlled by him and his family.

