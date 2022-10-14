Jharkhand Minister Jagarnath Mahto, PA under lens in disproportionate assets case

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: Jharkhand Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto and his personal assistant (PA) Pawan Kumar among others are under the scanner of Enforcement Directorate for alleged money laundering and amassing disproportionate assets through illegal means.

The ED had received a complaint against the minister and his PA for allegedly amassing disproportionate assets through illegal means in his name and in the name of his family members by misusing their official positions. ED has sought information from the state police headquarters about any previous cases or chargesheets filed against them and other accused officials.

Other officials include, Giridih MLA Sudivya Kumar Sonu, former IAS KK Khandelwal, former Pakur Deputy Commissioner Dilip Jha, Dhanbad SSP Sanjeev Kumar, Giridih SP Amit Renu and Giridih sub-divisional police officer Anil Kumar Singh, Sahibganj District Mining Officer Vibhuti Kumar.

The ED will take any action after receiving the report from the police.

The ED has also received complaints about coal mining in the Dhanbad and Giridih and that the officials in these districts have also accumulated properties several times more than their known sources of income in the name of their family members.

BJP leader Babulal Marandi reacting to the development, tweeted, “After the arrest of Amit Agrawal, detailed information on former IAS KK Khandelwal and Dilip Jha, Giridih SP Amit Renu and others have also been sought.”

