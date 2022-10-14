Main accused in Mohali RPG attack arrested

By Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The main accused in the Rocket Propelled Grenade (RPG) attack at the Punjab Police headquarters in Mohali was arrested from Mumbai on Thursday. The RPG attack was carried out at Punjab Police Intelligence Headquarters Mohali on May 9.

The Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said the accused Charat Singh is a key operative and associate of Canada-based terrorist Lakhbir Singh alias Landa. He was apprehended by the Punjab Police in a joint operation with central agencies and ATS, Maharashtra.

The Punjab Police had earlier said that Landa had played a key role in the Rocket Propelled Grenade (RPG) terror attack at Punjab Police Intelligence Headquarters in Mohali on May 9. No one was injured in the incident.

DGP Yadav said that accused Charat had built a strong crime network across the state with the help of Landa and was providing logistic support and shelter to foot soldiers for the attack.

