Man arrested for rape, murder of 10-year-old girl in UP's Mathura

The accused told police that he strangulated the minor to death fearing she would tell her family about the sexual assault, the SSP said.

Published: 14th October 2022 06:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2022 06:13 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

MATHURA: A 35-year-old man was on Friday arrested for allegedly raping and killing a minor girl here, police said.

The naked body of a 10-year-old girl was found in a forest area on Thursday, they said, adding the family members of the minor had alleged rape before murder.

Investigating the case through CCTV camera footage and surveillance, the police narrowed down the list of suspects to one and brought him in for questioning, they said.

During interrogation, the man confessed to killing the girl after raping her, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Abhishek Yadav said According to the family of the minor, on Thursday at 3 pm she went outside to play, and later around 5 pm she was found dead in the forest area, he said.

The accused, who is from the same locality as the victim, was reportedly seen around the crime scene when the incident occured, he said.

The accused told police that he strangulated the minor to death fearing she would tell her family about the sexual assault, the SSP said.

Five teams led by Sadar Deputy Superintendent of Police were constituted to investigate the matter, he said.

He said action is being taken against the accused and a case is being registered against him.

