Home Nation

Nearly 100 students fall ill due to 'gas leak' at school in Tamil Nadu

They were immediately rushed to Hosur Government Hospital and are being treated. A total of 67 boys and girls were hospitalised.

Published: 14th October 2022 07:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2022 12:58 AM   |  A+A-

A representational image of an ambulance. (Photo R Satish Babu, EPS)

By PTI

KRISHNAGIRI: Nearly 100 students of a Corporation Middle School in Hosur in the district, took ill suddenly post lunch allegedly due to suspected gas leak from a septic tank on the premises, an official said on Friday.

Several of them developed nausea and some vomited in the classrooms but none developed serious symptoms, he claimed.

District Collector V Jaya Chandra Bhanu Reddy, who visited the school and also the hospital where the children were being treated, said the children studying in the Hosur Middle School fainted at around 3.15 pm.

They were immediately rushed to Hosur Government Hospital and are being treated. A total of 67 boys and girls were hospitalised. They would be subjected to tests to ascertain the cause, a senior health official told PTI.

Senior officials from the Pollution Control Board, Hosur Corporation and School Education departments visited the school and held an enquiry.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
100 students Corporation Middle School in Hosur ill gas leak nausea
India Matters
Delhi University Professor G N Saibaba. (File | PTI)
Maoist-links case: GN Saibaba to stay in jail as SC suspends Bombay HC acquittal order 
Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre
India ranks 107 on Global Hunger Index 2022, records highest child wasting rate 
Modi Addressing the inaugural session of All India Conference of Law Ministers and Secretaries. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
Delay in getting justice major challenge faced by people of our country: PM Modi 
Charminar (Photo | Vinay Madapu/EPS)
Hyderabad bags 'World Green City Award 2022' 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp