Police of both states face-off over death of BJP leader's wife

Image used for representation. (Express Illustrations)

By Narendra Sethi
Express News Service

DEHRADHUN: The issue of firing has become a prestige battle between the police of the two states after the wife of a BJP block chief was killed in cross-firing in Bharatpur village on Wednesday night. The statements of two senior officers of Uttarakhand Police seem to be adding to the woes of Moradabad police in Uttar Pradesh.

Kumaon Range DIG Nilesh Anand said that Moradabad police has fired without informing, which we are investigating. "No private arms, empty cartridges or cartridges have been recovered from the spot," SSP Manjunath TC said, adding, "Only bullet marks have been found from government weapons".

DIG Nilesh said had they (UP Police) informed the local police, they could have helped them better as they were aware of the area. The injured UP police officers went to Moradabad hospital without informing us.

Uttarakhand Director General of Police Ashok Kumar said moradabad police had come to nab the mafia carrying a reward of Rs 50000.  It is also being investigated from which side the bullet hit first. The culprits will not be spared under any circumstances.

The controversy over the death of the BJP block Pramukh's wife after being shot in cross-firing with the Uttar Pradesh Police, which came to conduct a raid in search of the mining mafia, does not seem to be resolved. After the incident in the Bharatpur, the police of both Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand are blaming as well as rejecting each other's claims.

Police and SOG team of Thakurdwara of UP clashed with villagers when they came to raid Bharatpur village of Kunda in search of mining mafia carrying a reward of Rs 50000. Gurjit Kaur, wife of Jaspur Block Pramukh Gurtaj Singh Bhullar, was killed in the firing from both sides. Six policemen were injured in the clash. Two were injured in the firing and their condition remains critical.

The postmortem was also videographed, while a panel of two doctors conducted the postmortem on Thursday. On the other hand, the UP Police has registered a case against 30-35 unidentified people at Thakurdwara police station.

