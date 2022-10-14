Home Nation

Prosecutor in case against Saibaba claims he was removed three months ago

The HC on Friday set aside their convictions. When contacted for reaction, Sathianathan told PTI that he was asked not to appear in the case three months ago.

Published: 14th October 2022 07:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2022 07:51 PM   |  A+A-

Image of a lawyer walking outside the Supreme Court used for representational purpose only

Image of a lawyer walking outside the Supreme Court used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By PTI

NAGPUR: A special public prosecutor who represented Maharashtra Police in a case of alleged Maoist links against former Delhi University professor GN Saibaba on Friday claimed that he was removed from the case abruptly three months ago.

The police, however, denied the claim, stating that he himself had asked to be relieved.

Advocate P K Sathianathan had appeared as special prosecutor in the case before the Gadchiroli sessions court the during the trial, and later before the Nagpur bench of the high court when it heard the appeals filed by Saibaba and other convicts.

The HC on Friday set aside their convictions. When contacted for reaction, Sathianathan told PTI that he was asked not to appear in the case three months ago.

"I received a letter from Sandip Patil, Deputy Inspector General, Naxal range, Gadchiroli, instructing me to not appear in the case henceforth as a senior counsel has been appointed," Sathianathan said.

But DIG Patil denied this, claiming that Sathianathan was discontinued at his own request.

To which Sathinathan said he had never asked to be relieved but only sought that a senior counsel be appointed to argue before the HC. "But the police relieved me from the case," he said.

READ HERE | HC acquits ex-DU prof Saibaba in Maoist links case, calls his sanction under UAPA 'bad in law'

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Public prosecutor maoist links Delhi University Professor GN Saibaba
India Matters
Delhi University Professor G N Saibaba. (File | PTI)
Maoist-links case: GN Saibaba to stay in jail as SC suspends Bombay HC acquittal order 
Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre
India ranks 107 on Global Hunger Index 2022, records highest child wasting rate 
Modi Addressing the inaugural session of All India Conference of Law Ministers and Secretaries. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
Delay in getting justice major challenge faced by people of our country: PM Modi 
Charminar (Photo | Vinay Madapu/EPS)
Hyderabad bags 'World Green City Award 2022' 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp