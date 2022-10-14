Home Nation

Saibaba's acquittal proves 'urban naxal' tag invented by PM's brigade completely bogus: Cong

The Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court on Friday acquitted Saibaba in an alleged Maoist links case and ordered his immediate release from jail.

Published: 14th October 2022 05:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2022 05:26 PM   |  A+A-

In this Thursday, April 7, 2016 file photo former Delhi University professor GN Saibaba is seen with his wife Vasantha Kumari outside the Nagpur Central Jail. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Friday said the acquittal of former Delhi University professor G N Saibaba in an alleged Maoist links case proves that the "'urban naxal' tag invented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's brigade is completely bogus".

A division bench of Justice Rohit Deo and Anil Pansare allowed the appeal filed by Saibaba challenging a 2017 order of the trial court convicting him and sentencing him to life imprisonment.

Saibaba, who is wheelchair-bound due to a physical disability, is currently lodged at the Nagpur central prison.

"Wheelchair-bound Prof G N Saibaba's acquittal after five years in jail proves that 'urban naxal' tag invented by the prime minister's brigade is completely bogus," Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said in a tweet.

"Many others are still in wholly unjustifiable custody. Such smear tactics must be resisted. I wouldn't be surprised if the prime minister calls me one too!" he said.

