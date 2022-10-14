Home Nation

SC refuses to stay Bombay HC acquittal of G N Saibaba in alleged Maoist links case

The apex court allowed the NIA to move an application before the registry requesting urgent listing.

Published: 14th October 2022 05:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2022 05:49 PM   |  A+A-

The office of the National Investigation Agency in New Delhi. (File photo| AFP)

The office of the National Investigation Agency in New Delhi. (File photo| AFP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday refused to stay the Bombay High Court order acquitting former Delhi University Professor G N Saibaba in a case relating to his alleged Maoist links.

Hours after the Bombay High Court order, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) moved the Supreme Court for stay which was declined.

The apex court, however, allowed the NIA to move an application before the registry requesting urgent listing.

A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and Hima Kohli told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who mentioned the matter for urgent listing and stay of the verdict, that the court cannot stay the acquittal order as the parties are not before it.

The bench said it has also not gone through the case file or the verdict of the High Court.

"You move an application before the registry for taking administrative decision on urgent listing of the matter from the Chief Justice of India," the bench said.

Earlier in the day, more than eight years after his arrest, the Bombay High Court acquitted Saibaba and ordered his release from jail, noting that the sanction order issued to prosecute the accused in the case under the stringent provisions of the UAPA was "bad in law and invalid".

The Nagpur bench of the high court allowed the appeal filed by Saibaba challenging a 2017 order of the trial court convicting and sentencing him to life imprisonment.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Supreme Court NIA G N Saibaba
India Matters
Police recover body parts of the victims in connection with the Kerala 'twin human sacrifice' case. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala human sacrifice: Victims' bodies were cut into 56 pieces; cannibalism angle to be probed
Chief Justice of India UU Lalit with Justice DY Chandrachud (Photo | Express)
CJI Lalit recommends Justice Chandrachud's name as his successor
Enforcement Directorate
ED arrests TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in teachers' recruitment scam
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Plea on hate speeches perhaps may be right in saying entire atmosphere is getting sullied, says SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp