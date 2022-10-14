Simply Scientifico

By Express News Service

Science is a world in itself. Here are some interesting science that connects with you

HONESTY IS THE BEST POLICY!

If you have been brought up constantly bombarded with the adage “Honesty is the best policy”, this research will surprise you. New findings have shown that adults judge the blunt truth-tellers among children more harshly than those who lie or tell vague truths to be polite. According to a study at Texas State University, “Children are learning about honesty in a quite complicated manner. It appears to be an important social skill to lie to fit in with other’s expectations, but this is despite potential conflicting messages from their adult caregivers that it is wrong to lie….”

MICRO-‘COMMANDOS’ ON MISSION TO KILL BACTERIAL PNEUMONIA

A research at University of California San Diego is ushering in a method to eliminate bacterial pneumonia that is common among patients receiving mechanical ventilation in intensive care units. The researchers have developed microbots (or microscopic robots) which are sent into the affected lungs from a tube through the wind-pipe to deliver medication and kill the bacteria, called Pseudomonas aeruginosa. So far, the researchers have successfully used this method in mice affected by this bacterial pneumonia. The antibiotics delivered directly into the lungs completely eliminated the pneumonia, recording

100 per cent survival among the mice treated through this method. On the other hand, the mice left untreated died within three days. The research was published in Nature Materials.

AN ALL-WEATHER FABRIC TO KEEP YOU WARM IN WINTER, COOL IN SUMMER

C lothes made out of this smart fabric may well allow you to wear all-weather garments that will ensure you remain warm in winter and cool in summer — without changing! Materials scientists from Institute for Fibre Engineering at Shinshu University in Japan have designed an advanced textile with nano-scale threads. These contain a phase-change material, combining the threads with electrothermal (generating heat through electricity) and photothermal (increasing temperature using light) coatings. This enhances the effect for the fabric that can quickly cool those wearing it when exposed to heat and warm them up when exposed to cold. This fabric, when commercialised and popularised, will come in handy for workers in a range of occupations when exposed to extreme heat or cold.

For instance, firefighters and those working in steel forges or cold storages could find wearing this fabric at work a boon to keep their bodies exposed to convenient temperatures. If they are exposed to sudden temperature changes, they remain vulnerable to injuries.

